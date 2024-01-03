Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Watertown Man Sentenced to Prison on Kidnapping Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Watertown man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping.

Deven Burgher, 25, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan.3, in Codington Circuit Court after agreeing to plead guilty to the kidnapping charges, each involving a different victim. He also pled guilty to two counts of being a habitual offender.

The defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison on each kidnapping count with 10 years suspended on each count. The two sentences will be served consecutively.

Prosecutors said the kidnappings occurred on Jan. 26, 2023 and May 19, 2023, both in Codington County. The second kidnapping occurred when Burgher was out of jail on bond for the first incident.

“Thank you to the investigators and attorneys who helped bring resolution to this case,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These two victims were victims of domestic assault, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward.”

The case was investigated by the Watertown Police Department and Codington County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecution was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Codington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

