Secretary of State Announces Massage Technician License Suspension

Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock has suspended the Delaware certified massage technician license of Robert D. Leech for engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with massage clients.

In making this determination, Secretary Bullock considered a complaint filed by the Delaware Department of Justice. The complaint states that Mr. Leech used his position to impose unwelcome sexual acts upon numerous clients. Four victims filed reports with the Delaware State Police following the incidents. Additionally, Mr. Leech engaged in operating an unlicensed massage establishment.

The order suspending Mr. Leech’s license was signed by the secretary on December 29, 2023, with the concurrence of the president of the Delaware Board of Massage and Bodywork.

Delaware Code Title 24 enables a temporary suspension pending a hearing to be issued upon the written order of the Secretary of State if the activity of the licensee presents a clear and immediate danger to public health, safety, or welfare.

The suspension of Mr. Leech will remain in effect for a period of 60 days, during which time disciplinary hearings will be held or the final disposition for this individual will take place. As the result of a hearing, the Board of Massage and Bodywork has the authority to impose disciplinary sanctions up to and including revocation of a practitioner’s license.

The licensure status of Mr. Leech has been updated on the Division of Professional Regulation’s online license verification service. Documentation related to this suspension also may be viewed at this site.

A copy of the suspension order can be found here.