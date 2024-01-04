Top 7 Ecotourism Destinations in Brazil to Visit in 2024

Local guide Lucas Neves at Vale do Pati trek in Chapada Diamantina National Park Fernando de Noronha Marina National Park in Brazil Amazon Rainforest Photo by Lucas Guerra

Adventure Travel Platform PlanetaEXO Picks Places Adventure Seekers Should Have on Their Radar This Year

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those passionate about ecotourism, it's essential to know that Brazil has a lot to offer in this segment. Not surprisingly, the country was chosen by Forbes in 2023 as one of the top ecotourism destinations in the world.

But what are the best places to visit in Brazil for ecotourism? To help you plan your next trip, PlanetaEXO, a platform connecting travelers with sustainable travel experiences, has selected seven destinations that should be on every adventurer's radar in 2024. Check them out:

1. Amazon (AM): The world's largest rainforest is also one of the most fascinating destinations for ecotourism in Brazil. In the Amazon, you can stay in sustainable lodges, navigate rivers and streams, observe the abundant fauna and flora, and interact with riverside communities. A unique and unforgettable experience.

Why visit?

The region plays a crucial role in combating deforestation, and ecotourism can be a powerful tool in raising environmental awareness, as well as helping to protect indigenous and riverside communities.

2. Bonito (MS): Considered one of Brazil's main ecotourism hubs, Bonito is a true paradise for those who enjoy diving in crystal-clear waters, observing aquatic fauna and flora, hiking, and admiring waterfalls. Additionally, Bonito has a strong environmental preservation policy, controlling the number of visitors and charging conservation fees.

Why visit?

At the forefront of Brazilian ecotourism, Bonito sets an example in the transition from traditional to sustainable tourism with an effective visitation control system, ensuring responsible and conscious tourism management.

3. Pati Valley, Chapada Diamantina National Park(BA)

Located in the Chapada Diamantina, Bahia, the Pati Valley is one of Brazil's natural treasures. It offers visitors the chance to see spectacular landscapes, hike trails revealing the region's unique biodiversity, and have authentic interactions with the local community.

Why visit?

Ecotourism plays a crucial role in the local economy, with tourists staying and eating in residents' homes, being the main source of income for the region. Additionally, the area adopts an exemplary sustainability model, with homes using 100% solar energy for operations.

4. Pantanal (MT/MS): The world's largest wetland is an ecological sanctuary hosting one of the planet's most extensive wildlife concentrations. In the Pantanal, you can go on photo safaris, observe animals like jaguars, caimans, and blue macaws, fish for piranhas, and witness Brazil's most beautiful sunset.

Why visit?

The Pantanal has been central in conservation discussions in recent years. Only a combination of ecotourism and responsible agricultural practices can preserve Pantaneiro traditions and protect endangered species, like the jaguars.

5. Fernando de Noronha (PE): The Fernando de Noronha archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, enchants visitors with its idyllic beaches and marine biodiversity. Adventure lovers can explore the crystal-clear waters and observe dolphins, turtles, sharks, and colorful fish up close. Fernando de Noronha is a must-visit destination for nature and beauty enthusiasts.

Why visit?

The island promotes environmental education through wildlife observation, offering practical and interactive learning about environmental preservation.

6. Jalapão (TO): One of Brazil's wildest and most preserved destinations, Jalapão is a cerrado region impressing with its landscape diversity. There, you can venture through golden dunes, blue water springs, waterfalls, and rock formations. Jalapão is also known for its golden grass handicrafts, typical of the region.

Why visit?

With initiatives aimed at biodiversity conservation, the region has unique features like golden grass management and protection of endangered species like the diving duck.

7. Lençóis Maranhenses (MA): One of Brazil's most incredible destinations, the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park amazes visitors with its natural beauty and uniqueness. The park houses a rare ecosystem, consisting of white sand dunes stretching over 150,000 hectares, which turn into freshwater lagoons during the rainy season, creating a striking contrast.

Why visit?

It ensures tourism acts as an economic engine for local communities, improving their quality of life through increased income. It boosts local handicrafts, particularly products made from buriti fiber, like bags and hats, making them meaningful souvenirs and supporting the artisan economy. Accredited guides by ICMBio to enter the park not only show the way but also protect and care for this special place.

PlanetaEXO Connects Adventurers and Showcases Brazil to the World

Dedicated to connecting adventurers with sustainable travel experiences, PlanetaEXO supports and promotes ecological practices, ensuring its tours benefit both clients and the destinations explored. With clients from outside Brazil, from various countries around the world, PlanetaEXO demonstrates the success of its commitment to showcasing Brazilian beauty and culture internationally. This diversity of clients reflects the universality and appeal of Brazilian ecotourism and is a testament to PlanetaEXO's dedication to promoting responsible travel and authentic experiences that transcend borders.

"We are proud to showcase destinations that are not only incredibly beautiful but are also examples of how ecotourism can contribute to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development" says Lucas Ribeiro - CEO and founder of the brand.

About Planeta EXO:

PlanetaEXO is a platform offering authentic and sustainable outdoor adventures, focusing on positive impact and support for local communities. The company collaborates with small local tourism operators, promoting sustainable practices and contributing to the local economy. The booking process is simple and flexible, with 24-hour customer support, and most of the revenue from each booking stays in the local communities, fostering economic growth and more sustainable tourism. Visit the website: https://planetaexo.com

