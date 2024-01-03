The Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) has an active research program designed to investigate applied and theoretical issues of relevance to direct-to-consumer (DTC) and healthcare provider-directed promotional prescription drug materials. This research program utilizes a number of different research methodologies, including survey and experimental research as well as qualitative research for development purposes. OPDP’s research supports the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) goal of science-based policy while maintaining its commitment to protect the public health.

The OPDP research team also provides technical assistance to outside organizations on the design and implementation of studies concerning prescription drug promotion. Some of these organizations include academic researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and non-profit groups. For more information on the OPDP research team, please see the team’s brochure.

