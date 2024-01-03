Idaho’s 12th largest company is hiring for 25 positions.

CBH Homes, a Best Places to Work and #1 Homebuilder in Idaho, hosts the CBH Job Fair to fill 25 positions.

Meridian, ID, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes is looking to grow their team quickly. The CBH Job Fair is on Wednesday, January 10th from 4-6pm at CBH’s Main Office located at 1977 E Overland Road in Meridian. The fair will be an opportunity for job seekers to get an in person interview with the CBH Team and get on the fast track into CBH Homes.

“CBH Homes is getting ready for the new year and looking for strong team members to join our team. We build more than just a home, we build dreams and more importantly we build people,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

CBH Homes is currently looking to hire over 25 people for positions from Sales, Construction Managers, Admin, trades and more. As a homebuilder known for their award winning culture, CBH has been featured in books, podcasts, as well as named a Best Places to Work in Idaho in 2023 and for the past 14 years.

Attendees are encouraged to start the process and reserve their time at cbhjobfair.com in advance to ensure they have an opportunity to meet with the hiring team. Interviews will be conducted on-site, so applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and be prepared.

For more information about CBH Homes and the job fair, please visit cbhjobfair.com.

Details:

CBH Homes Job Fair

Wednesday, January 10th, 2024

1977 E Overland Rd, Meridian ID 83642

Apply Here: cbhjobfair.com

Positions Hiring for:

Transaction Coordinator | Contracts Coordinator | Accounting Controller | Hvac Installer | Journeyman Electrician | Apartment Maintenance - CBH Rentals | Truss Designer | New Home Advisor | New Home Rockstar Sales Specialist | Construction Manager - New Home Superintendent | HR Associate | Construction Detail | Assistant Construction Manager | HVAC Service & Scheduling Coordinator - Icon Air, Inc. | Accounts Payable Assistant | Purchasing Assistant | See the entire list here.



About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #48 in the nation, and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com