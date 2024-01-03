Groundworks Strengthens Leadership Bench with the Hire of Michael Mullican as Chief Financial Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, is proud to announce the hiring of Michael Mullican as chief financial officer (CFO). As CFO, Mullican will initially oversee all finance, human resources, IT, legal, risk management and manufacturing for the company’s Virginia Beach, VA, headquarters.



“With Groundworks continuing our incredible growth momentum, we are kicking off 2024 with a critical hire in Michael Mullican. His proven track record of success in taking world class organizations to new heights is exactly what Groundworks needs as we double down on our growth and market leadership nationwide,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks.

“I am eager to bring my years of experience with retail brands over to a new industry, and to provide a fresh perspective to help Groundworks achieve its ambitious business goals. The company’s outstanding commitment to customers and employees, as well as its strong leadership and vision to reshape the home services industry were a huge draw for me,” said Mullican. “I look forward to helping steer Groundworks to its next exciting and successful chapter.”

Prior to joining Groundworks, Mullican served as president and CFO of Houston-based Academy Sports + Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), the nation’s second largest full-line sports and outdoors retailer. In his more than six years with the company, he also served as executive vice president, CFO, and general counsel. In addition to overseeing ASO going public in 2020, Mullican oversaw customer insights and analytics, corporate strategy, financial planning, real estate and construction, inventory control and loss prevention. He also previously held management roles at Meijer and Family Dollar Stores.

Mullican earned his JD, Law Degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 2003. He is also a 1997 graduate of North Carolina State University, with a BA in Communications.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates 60 offices and has been named seven years in a row to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

