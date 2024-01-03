Oklahoma City Car Dealership Genesis Of Norman Proudly Sponsoring OU Athletics

Norman, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norman, Oklahoma -

Genesis of Norman, a car dealership based in Oklahoma City, is proud to announce their Oklahoma Sooners® sponsorship, supporting the student-athletes at the University of Oklahoma®.

Genesis of Norman expressed its support of the student-athletes at OU® by saying, “It's the spirit of the team, shaped by coaches who know that success is a team effort, that resonates with us at Genesis of Norman. We see it in the way the Sooners® play, the pride they bring to our community, and the legacy they continue in professional leagues.”

Colton Thompson, Dealer principal of Genesis of Norman, shared his excitement about sponsoring OU Athletics by saying, “In the heart of Norman, we understand that 'success takes root within a united community.' Our alliance with OU® Athletics is a vivid demonstration of this belief. Together, we're driving towards a future rich in achievement and community spirit."

Located on three campuses in Norman, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa, the University of Oklahoma has a rich history of student athletics that is a source of pride and joy for the city’s residents and those across the state. The school sponsors nine sports for men and women, with its football program being the most revered.

Established in 1895, the school’s football team, The Oklahoma Sooners®, has won 944 games, has a .725 winning percentage, and has produced seven Heisman Trophy winners. The school also has had 29 former players and coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and holds the record for the longest winning streak in Division I history with 47 straight victories.

Serving Norman, Edmond, and Oklahoma City, Genesis of Norman boasts a huge catalog of new and used cars for sale. Along with its vast inventory, the company offers several affordable financing options and a premium service center ready to help customers solve their car problems quickly and affordably.

Colton talks about what makes Genesis of Norman the preferred car dealership for local customers and Sooner Athletic Conference fans by saying, “We are committed to providing quality service for all our clients’ needs. As a locally owned business, we care about your experience with us and always aim to go above and beyond to satisfy you. To get started, head to our website to shop with the virtual valet or visit our location to speak to our representatives and browse every new Genesis.”

Genesis of Norman has received five-star reviews from residents of Norman and nearby areas for making the car purchase experience as seamless and stress-free as possible. Reviewers thank the Norman car dealership for the wide range of new and used vehicles on offer, the friendliness and professionalism of the staff, and the swift and responsive customer service.

Readers can get in touch with the car dealership in Norman, OK, by calling (405) 801-3591 from Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Genesis of Norman

(405) 801-3591

551 N Interstate Dr, Norman, OK 73069