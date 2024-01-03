MEETING NOTICE: Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board to meet on Wednesday, January 17th

January 3, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, January 17th at 10:00 am at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. Agenda items include the annual election of officers, planning around the Young Farmers survey, and discussion on solar policy in Maryland. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

