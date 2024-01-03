Submit Release
Full closure of Likelike Highway scheduled on Jan. 7 and 16

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists that Likelike Highway will be closed on Sunday night, Jan. 7, and Tuesday night, Jan. 16, for the Likelike Highway Resurfacing Project. Crews will perform road repairs on punchlist items that include remedial and overbanding work, completing the Likelike Highway Resurfacing Project. Please see closure details below.

  • Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Nālani‘ehā Street from 7 p.m.,Sunday, Jan. 7, through 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8.
  • Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction between Nālani‘ehā Street and the Wilson Tunnel from 9 p.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 16, through 7 a.m.,Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Punchlist items are expected to be completed in one night. However, in the case of weather cancelations, work may be rescheduled to the following date.

HDOT reminds motorists to plan their commutes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with safety procedures. Please follow HDOT on Facebook and Twitter for updates on roadwork schedules. All work is weather permitting.

