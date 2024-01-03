The prevalence of Cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Cancer and the growing research and development activities to develop STAT Inhibitor therapies in treating various Cancers drives the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

New York, USA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAT Inhibitors Clinical Trial Analysis: DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Pipeline as 22+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

The prevalence of Cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Cancer and the growing research and development activities to develop STAT Inhibitor therapies in treating various Cancers drives the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.,NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline STAT inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the STAT inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s STAT inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 22+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline STAT inhibitors.

active players working to develop pipeline STAT inhibitors. Key STAT inhibitors companies such as Singh Biotechnology, AndroScience Corporation, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Otsuka Pharmaceutica, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Dexa Medica, Tvardi Therapeutic, Recludix Pharma, Sumitomo Pharma, Purple Biotech, Hyundai Bioscience, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accendatech USA Inc., Moleculin Biotech, Inc., and others are evaluating new STAT inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new STAT inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline STAT inhibitors such as SBT 101, SHR0302, OPB-111077, Niclosamide intramuscular depot, DLBS1033, TTI-101, TTI-102, TTI-109, Research programme: STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Research programme: STAT6 transcription factor inhibitor, Napabucasin, NT-219, CP-COV03, ANA001, ACT001, WP1066, REX 7117, and others are under different phases of STAT inhibitors clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of STAT inhibitors clinical trials. In October 2023 , Recludix Pharma presented preclinical data of Recludix’s STAT3 inhibitor REX-7117 , which potently and selectively targets the STAT3 Src Homology 2 (SH2) domain. REX-7117 is a highly potent and selective STAT3 inhibitor. It provides durable STAT3 inhibition and maintains in vivo selectivity against other STAT proteins, even after the administration of multi-day oral dosing in a preclinical model.

, Recludix Pharma presented of Recludix’s STAT3 inhibitor , which potently and selectively targets the STAT3 Src Homology 2 (SH2) domain. REX-7117 is a highly potent and selective STAT3 inhibitor. It provides durable STAT3 inhibition and maintains in vivo selectivity against other STAT proteins, even after the administration of multi-day oral dosing in a preclinical model. In July 2023 , Recludix Pharma announced that the company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sanofi to develop and commercialize first-in-class oral small molecule STAT6 (signal transducer and activator of transcription 6) inhibitors for patients with immunological and inflammatory (I&I) diseases. STAT6 is believed to play a key role in multiple dermatological and respiratory diseases.

, announced that the company has entered into a strategic with to develop and commercialize first-in-class oral small molecule STAT6 (signal transducer and activator of transcription 6) inhibitors for patients with immunological and inflammatory (I&I) diseases. STAT6 is believed to play a key role in multiple dermatological and respiratory diseases. In May 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug designation to TT-101 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). TTI-101 is an orally-delivered, small molecule, STAT3 (signal transducer and activator of transcription 3) inhibitor.

The STAT inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage STAT inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the STAT inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

STAT Inhibitors Overview

STAT inhibitors are a class of pharmaceutical compounds designed to target and modulate the activity of Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription (STAT) proteins. These proteins are critical components of cell signaling pathways that play a central role in mediating the effects of various cytokines, growth factors, and other extracellular signaling molecules. The STAT family comprises seven members: STAT1, STAT2, STAT3, STAT4, STAT5A, STAT5B, and STAT6.

STAT proteins are involved in regulating a wide range of cellular processes, including cell growth, differentiation, apoptosis, immune responses, and inflammation. Dysregulation of STAT signaling has been implicated in various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory conditions. As a result, researchers have focused on developing STAT inhibitors as potential therapeutic agents to intervene in these pathological processes.

Research into STAT inhibitors has predominantly focused on cancer therapy, given the central role of STAT proteins in promoting cancer cell survival, proliferation, and resistance to apoptosis. Inhibiting aberrant STAT signaling can potentially hinder tumor growth and enhance the effectiveness of other anticancer treatments. However, the development of STAT inhibitors is a complex challenge due to the need for specificity, safety, and effectiveness.





A snapshot of the Pipeline STAT Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA SHR0302 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III Rheumatoid arthritis Oral BBI608 Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. Phase III Gastric Cancer Oral ANA001 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Phase II/III COVID-19 infections Oral WP1066 Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Phase II Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Oral CP-COV03 Hyundai Bioscience Phase II COVID-19 infections NA NT219 Purple Biotech Ltd. Phase I/II Advanced Solid Tumors and Head and Neck Cancer NA OPB-111077 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Phase I Solid tumors Oral

STAT Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The STAT inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging STAT inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapies, Small molecule, Vaccines, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Vaccines, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Key STAT Inhibitors Companies : Singh Biotechnology, AndroScience Corporation, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Otsuka Pharmaceutica, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Dexa Medica, Tvardi Therapeutic, Recludix Pharma, Sumitomo Pharma, Purple Biotech, Hyundai Bioscience, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accendatech USA Inc., Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and others

: Singh Biotechnology, AndroScience Corporation, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Otsuka Pharmaceutica, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Dexa Medica, Tvardi Therapeutic, Recludix Pharma, Sumitomo Pharma, Purple Biotech, Hyundai Bioscience, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accendatech USA Inc., Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and others Key STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: SBT 101, SHR0302, OPB-111077, Niclosamide intramuscular depot, DLBS1033, TTI-102, TTI-109, Research programme: STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Research programme: STAT6 transcription factor inhibitor, Napabucasin, NT-219, CP-COV03, ANA001, ACT001, WP1066, REX 7117 and others

Table of Contents

1. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. STAT Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the STAT Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the STAT Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

