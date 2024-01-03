GEORGIA, January 3 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced changes to Georgia's statewide accountability system for schools – the College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) – to incentivize the adoption of high-demand Career Pathways in high schools. The CCRPI currently recognizes schools for the number of students completing a Career Pathway during high school.

The 2025 CCRPI calculation will provide additional credit for students completing a Career Pathway aligned to a high-demand industry, as defined by the Georgia Department of Education (DOE) in conjunction with business and industry partners and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). This will increase a school’s CCRPI Readiness score based on the number of students in high-demand pathways. As Georgia continues to experience record-breaking economic growth, this adjustment will help prepare students for successful careers throughout the state.

“As the No. 1 state in the nation to do business, we have to prepare Georgians for the unprecedented opportunities coming our way by equipping students with the skills needed to succeed,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Building on the success of programs like dual enrollment and Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE), this initiative will further strengthen our ability to meet the needs of a thriving workforce and business community.”

By incentivizing school systems and districts to offer high-demand Career Pathways, the state can meet the needs of both workers and job creators while addressing the workforce gap in critical areas.

“Our Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education program and Career Pathways are designed to prepare students for life – ensuring they have the skills they need to pursue career success,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “This change will ensure schools and districts are recognized for aligning Career Pathway offerings with high-demand careers, ultimately benefiting our students and our state.”

Three student pathways will qualify schools for the additional credit. Students can complete either technical certificates of credit through dual enrollment at TCSG institutions, accelerated career diplomas, or CTAE programs in high-demand areas. The changes announced today were formed following multiple working sessions with superintendents and education leaders. They demonstrate the mutual commitment of the Kemp administration, GaDOE, and TCSG to giving students the skills needed to further strengthen Georgia’s workforce.

“I am pleased that technical college credentials (TCC) earned through dual enrollment and the Accelerated Career diploma are part of this new incentive,” said Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier. “We value our continued partnership with Governor Kemp and the Department of Education in ensuring positive outcomes for Georgia's students and ensuring our workforce remains strong.”

Career Pathways are a key feature of Georgia’s CTAE program, which delivers a high school experience that prepares students for their lives after secondary education. Students can select Pathways that will prepare them for real-world careers – from financial technology to flight operations – while earning recognized industry credentials and participating in work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities. Pathway completers continually record graduation rates above 97 percent, along with high placement rates in higher education and careers.