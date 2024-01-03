NSF announces IT revitalization through consolidation in support of the 'CHIPS and Science Act of 2022'

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced a comprehensive reorganization of its information technology functions, marked by the establishment of a new independent and consolidated Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). This strategic initiative is designed to optimize operational efficiency, foster innovation and ensure that NSF remains at the forefront of scientific discoveries and technological advancements.

"I am confident that the reorganization of our IT functions will propel NSF to new heights of innovation and efficiency," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This strategic initiative reflects our solid commitment to delivering unparalleled IT services and solutions across the agency."

Fueled by the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022," this transformative initiative aligns seamlessly with ongoing efforts to adapt to evolving industry best practices and leading-edge technologies. The establishment of this office signifies a major step forward, arming NSF with the tools, resources and expertise necessary to accommodate anticipated growth in the years ahead.

Underpinning this reorganization are crucial leadership changes. Effective immediately, Terry L. Carpenter assumes the pivotal role of chief information officer (CIO) and chief technology officer (CTO), spearheading OCIO operations. Other changes include Dorothy Aronson as chief data officer and assistant CIO for artificial intelligence, Dan Hofherr as chief information security officer and assistant CIO for operations, and Teresa Guillot as assistant CIO for enterprise services.

This strategic realignment will ensure that IT, technology innovation, and data are supported by centralized structure and resources — elements critical to the agency's mission now and in the future. It also reinforces NSF's commitment to President Biden's priorities for federal agencies to smartly pursue responsible AI and aggressively protect information through rigorous cybersecurity practices.

As OCIO takes its place on the forefront of technology trends, its commitment to embracing innovation underscores NSF dedication to delivering solutions that not only address current needs but also anticipate future challenges.