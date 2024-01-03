GLM ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM

Logo for GLM Inc.

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOBOKEN, January 3, 2024 – GLM, Inc., the parent company of GLM Sales and GLM Custom, announced the appointment of Dennis Connaughton as General Manager.

Prior to joining GLM, Mr. Connaughton served as the General Manager of the James G Elliott Co., Inc. Previously, he was President of Zephyr Marketing and Publisher of Field & Stream magazine. Earlier in his career, he worked at a number of advertising agencies on accounts such as Chevrolet, National Car Rental, Black & Decker, Honeywell, and others.

According to Gerald Massa, GLM President, “We are elated to be able to add the depth of advertising experience that Dennis has to our team. He has a tremendous background in both the ad sales and creative sides of our industry so he’ll be able to move each of those GLM groups from day one.”

ABOUT GLM: Since 1980, GLM has been a very successful media services company providing outsourced media sales and consulting to hundreds of consumer, B-to-B, and association / non-profit media brands. In 2022, it introduced GLM Custom that added marketing / content capabilities to its suite of services.