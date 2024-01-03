Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,995 in the last 365 days.

GLM ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM

GLM Inc. Logo

Logo for GLM Inc.

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOBOKEN, January 3, 2024 – GLM, Inc., the parent company of GLM Sales and GLM Custom, announced the appointment of Dennis Connaughton as General Manager.

Prior to joining GLM, Mr. Connaughton served as the General Manager of the James G Elliott Co., Inc. Previously, he was President of Zephyr Marketing and Publisher of Field & Stream magazine. Earlier in his career, he worked at a number of advertising agencies on accounts such as Chevrolet, National Car Rental, Black & Decker, Honeywell, and others.

According to Gerald Massa, GLM President, “We are elated to be able to add the depth of advertising experience that Dennis has to our team. He has a tremendous background in both the ad sales and creative sides of our industry so he’ll be able to move each of those GLM groups from day one.”

ABOUT GLM: Since 1980, GLM has been a very successful media services company providing outsourced media sales and consulting to hundreds of consumer, B-to-B, and association / non-profit media brands. In 2022, it introduced GLM Custom that added marketing / content capabilities to its suite of services.

Gerald Massa
GLM Inc.
+1 212-929-1300
hello@glminc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

GLM ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more