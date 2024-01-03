The Ed Mylett Show Joins the Cumulus Podcast Network

Top Performance and Mindset Coach Drops New Episodes Each Tuesday and Thursday

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that The Ed Mylett Show will join the Cumulus Podcast Network.



The Ed Mylett Show showcases interviews with the greatest peak performers across all industries – including business, health, collegiate and professional sports, politics, entrepreneurship, science and entertainment – sharing their journeys, knowledge and thought leadership to help inspire listeners to become their best selves. Ed Mylett is one of the top business leaders and peak performance experts in the world today. He has been named one of the Top 50 wealthiest under 50 and is the youngest person ever named to the President’s National Leadership Advisory Board. Mylett has a passion for mentoring and coaching others on what it takes to become a champion.

The Ed Mylett Show drops a new episode each Tuesday and Thursday. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes The Ed Mylett Show. WME represented Ed Mylett in this deal.

About Ed Mylett

Ed Mylett is a highly successful entrepreneur who has blended his unique experiences with a diverse set of practical strategies that have made him one of the most sought-after inspirational speakers in the world today.

As a young man, he attended the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, where he was a three-time academic All-American before an untimely injury ended his dream of playing in the major leagues.

At his father's urging, Ed became a counselor for disadvantaged children in what turned out to be one of the pivotal turning points of his life. It was there he first started to appreciate the importance of serving others and laying the foundation for success principles he would put into practice later in life.

A serial entrepreneur, Mylett has been involved in several tech, real estate, medical, and food ventures, among many others, leading him to be named a Success Magazine SUCCESS 125 most influential leader in 2022.

With a strong desire to help people, Ed began sharing his inspirational and performance strategies live and online. In four short years, he amassed over two million Instagram followers and launched a popular weekly podcast, The Ed Mylett Show. Ed thoroughly enjoys engaging with his followers and is active on several social media platforms where his posts are viewed several million times each month.

Ed is also the author of “The Power of One More.” Since its release in June 2022, this peak performance book has landed at the top of the Wall Street Journal, Amazon, USA Today, and Publisher’s Weekly bestseller lists, among many others. In addition, he has built a loyal following as the host of the television show Change with Ed Mylett. Viewers tune in to watch Ed help people break through tough challenges and make changes to lead better lives.

As a keynote speaker, Ed has spoken to millions of people. He is equally adept at delivering relatable strategies in intimate gatherings, to arenas filled with 50,000 people, or online to audiences in the hundreds of thousands.

He is well known for combining spirituality, faith, the inner workings of the mind, and tactical thoughts and actions to help people produce real changes in their lives. Ed attributes his good fortune to his faith in God, his mentors, and the lessons his father taught him throughout life.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

