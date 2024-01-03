Photo Release: MDE Leadership Team Connects with Educators, Students Across Minnesota (1/3/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) leadership team visited more than 150 school districts and charter schools since the spring. Under Commissioner Jett’s leadership, MDE staff committed to listening to and learning from educators and students and connecting state-level work to the daily lives of educators. “The learning and teaching happening across our state is impressive,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “Our dedicated educators are creating safe and inclusive environments where every child can thrive, and I see great hope for the future of Minnesota.” Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting classrooms, learning about career and college readiness programming, or talking with students and staff about their needs, challenges and successes. “A resounding theme we hear when visiting schools is that our educators are excited about recent legislative changes such as the focus on literacy and free school meals,” he said. Teachers across the state are learning and implementing evidence-based reading strategies, differentiating instruction based on student needs, and building relationships with their students and families. Educators continue to help students accelerate and recover learning and are appreciative of the support they’re receiving. MDE leaders are excited about the many ways they see schools preparing Minnesota’s future workforce. Career and Technical Education programs at the middle and high school levels give students a chance to learn skills from trained professionals, often from industry. These hands-on learning opportunities provide connection between academics and real-world experiences. “We are fortunate in Minnesota to have such committed partners and industry leaders who are deeply connected to our school communities,” Jett said. Commissioner Jett and the MDE leadership team will continue visiting every Minnesota school district and charter school throughout the coming months to meet their goal of connecting with educators and students across the state. Commissioner Jett visits the Certified Nursing Assistant Lab at Bemidji Area Schools' Bemidji High School in September. The lab is a partnership with Sanford Health and Northwest Technical College. Assistant Commissioner Angela Mansfield enjoyed a student-led tour at Shakopee Public Schools' Shakopee High School in June. St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Laurie Putnam, Commissioner Willie Jett, and Somali Immersion Program Coordinator Mohamed Yussuf sit down for a lesson in a Somali Immersion kindergarten class at Discovery Elementary School in December. Director of Special Education Sonia Smith and Equity Diversity and Inclusion Center Director Katona Barnes connect with school leaders at the Twin Cities German Immersion School in September. Deputy Commissioner Stephanie Graff visits with a student during a stop at Maple Lake Public Schools' Maple Lake Elementary School in October. Assistant Commissioner Daron Korte connects with school leaders while visiting Independent School District 728's Twin Lakes Elementary School in September. Commissioner Jett joins a student for a lesson during a visit to Bloomington Public Schools' Indian Mounds Elementary Schools computer science immersion program for Computer Science Education Week in December. In December, students at Redwood Area Schools' Redwood Valley High School stopped to speak to Commissioner Jett about what they are learning as he visited classrooms, including in the school’s welding classes in their Career and Technical Education spaces. The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees. ###