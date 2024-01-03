Starter Cultures Market Analysis 2024-2033: Expected Market Size, Major Drivers And Key Regions As Per The Business Research Company's Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2024

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

LONDON, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2024, the global starter cultures market has witnessed substantial growth, escalating from $1.29 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.37 billion in 2024, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Looking ahead, the starter cultures market is poised for even stronger growth, with projections indicating an ascent to $1.78 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The starter cultures market growth in the forecast period can be attributed to various factors, including market expansion in emerging economies, a surge in demand for probiotics, an expanding fermented foods market, health and wellness trends, and a preference for clean label and natural ingredients.



Key Regions:

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the starter cultures market, capturing 37.4% or $483.5 million of the total market share. It was closely followed by North America, Western Europe, and other regions. Looking forward, the fastest-growing regions in the starter cultures market are anticipated to be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

Key Segments:

The starter cultures market, as covered in this report, is segmented based on microorganisms (Bacteria, Yeast, Molds), composition (Multi-strain Mix, Single strain, Multi-strain), form (Freeze-Dried, Frozen), and application (Dairy and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood, Alcoholic Beverages, and Other Applications). Among these segments, the bacteria market dominated in 2023, accounting for 54.2% or $699.9 million of the total starter cultures market.

Key Drivers:

The anticipated growth in the starter cultures market is driven by various factors, including the burgeoning demand for probiotics, the expanding fermented foods market, health and wellness trends influencing consumer choices, and a rising preference for clean label and natural ingredients. An intriguing trend gaining traction in the market is the development of the iCinac Wireless Acidification Analyzer, a unique solution designed to monitor and analyze the acidification activity of Lactic Acid Bacteria (L.A.B.) in various cultures and fermented foods.

Innovations and Trends:

The iCinac Wireless Acidification Analyzer, launched by KPM Analytics in June 2021, is part of the AMS Alliance iCinac Acidification monitoring systems. This wireless device stands out as the only multi-channel solution utilizing three-parameter probes (pH, temperature, redox) for real-time, multi-sample, and multi-parameter monitoring of the acidification process. This innovation allows for a comprehensive understanding of the fermentation process, crucial in the development and assessment of starter cultures.

In conclusion, the starter cultures market is experiencing a phase of robust growth, driven by a confluence of factors and innovative trends. Industry players seeking to capitalize on these opportunities can leverage the insights provided in this comprehensive report. Understanding regional dynamics, market segments, and emerging trends will empower businesses to make informed decisions, strategically positioning themselves for success in this evolving market.

Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the starter cultures market size, starter cultures market segments, starter cultures market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

