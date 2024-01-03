Northann Corp. to Meet Investors, Present Latest 3D Printing Ecosystem and Sustainable Products at TISE2024 in Las Vegas January 24th – 26th, 2024

Las Vegas, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp (NYSE American: NCL), a leading innovator in the field of 3D printing in home improvement, today announced its participation in The 2024 International Surface Event (TISE2024), the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry trade exposition. The event will be held from January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

At TISE2024, Northann will showcase its latest Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem equipped with advanced features that provide businesses and individuals with the tools they need to bring their ideas to life. The company will also showcase a range of sustainable products designed with a focus on environmental responsibility, integrating recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes.

In addition to its sales team, Northann's board members will be available at the company's booth, number 2659, to answer any investors’ questions on Northann’s vision, growth strategies, and other future plans. This marks the company’s first such interaction since Nothann’s successful Initial Public Offering in October 2023.

Drinks and snacks will be provided to all guests to the company’s booth throughout the event.

"We are thrilled to present at TISE2024," said Northann Corp. CEO Mr. Lin Li. "This event provides an ideal platform for us to showcase our commitment to innovation and sustainability to our customers. In addition, our board members’ presence at this event – and their open availability to meet and engage in full discussions with our investors -- underscores our commitment to open communication and providing investors with a deep understanding of Northann Corp.'s operations and growth strategies.”

For more information or to schedule a meeting with a Northann board member, please contact ir@northann.com .

About Northann Corp.

Northann Corp. specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

For more information, please visit https://ir.northann.com/



