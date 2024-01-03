Avaap Change Academy Partners with Eventbrite, Streamlining Online Registration Process for Change Management Workshops

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, an Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) Qualified Education Provider™ (QEP™) certified company, announced today the Avaap Change Academy™ has partnered with Eventbrite to host its change workshop registration. Workshop attendees can now enjoy a more streamlined online registration process to view and sign up for upcoming classes.



Avaap Change Academy, launched in 2021, is an Avaap-developed program offering change workshops dedicated to building knowledge, skills, and ability in organizational change. Avaap Change Academy courses were built by a team of change management experts who bring an average of 12 years of real-world change management experience.

“The partnership with Eventbrite improves our ability to bring affordable, valuable, and straightforward change learning to more individuals and teams,” said Senior Practice Vice President of Organizational Transformation Solutions, Barbari Griesse. “Having a trusted event management platform in place offers interested participants a simple self-service registration experience.”

In 2023, Avaap gained the QEP status from ACMP for Avaap Change Academy Exploring Change Management and Change in Practice workshops. The QEP status signals to clients that the course aligns with ACMP’s Standard for Change Management© (The Standard) and adult education best practices. In addition to QEP workshops, the Avaap Change Academy offers classes on change analytics and becoming an effective change advocate for areas such as change sponsor, people leader, or project manager.

Griesse added, “Organizational change grows at an exponential rate. Effectively leading through and helping team members navigate change has real business impact, increasing the importance for organizations to invest in change management as well as their leaders of change. Avaap Change Academy’s curriculum meets participants where they are in their change journey by leveraging best practices and trending topics, all while delivering exceptional value through experiential learning.”

See available courses and sign up for your next change workshop here, https://avaapchangeacademy.eventbrite.com.

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from strategy and system selection through post-production support, including data analytics and a dedicated team with the skills and experience in planning and delivering successful organizational change management programs. Avaap’s Change Academy offers change workshops and ACMP QEP courses dedicated to building your knowledge, skills, and ability in organizational change.

