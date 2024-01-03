Todd Shatkin, DDS Announces Free Implant Consultations for 2024 🦷
Dr. Todd Shatkin offers free implant consultations throughout 2024, including 3D x-rays and custom treatment plans for mini dental implants.
We believe in transforming lives through better dental care. Our mini dental implants are not only more affordable but also less invasive, making them an ideal solution for many patients.”BUFFALO, NY, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned implant dentist, Dr. Todd Shatkin, is excited to offer free implant consultations throughout 2024, including 3D CBCT x-rays and personalized treatment plans for mini dental implants. Recognizing the widespread need for solutions to missing teeth and loose dentures, Dr. Shatkin is committed to making high-quality dental care accessible and affordable.
These mini dental implants are an innovative, cost-effective alternative to traditional dental implants, designed for patients with bone loss or who are ineligible for invasive bone grafting procedures. They offer numerous advantages, such as reduced healing time, fewer dental visits, and the potential for same-day procedures.
𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝘾𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙞 𝘿𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨?
𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 - Mini Implants are about half the size of traditional implant, and therefore don’t require as much bone. With less bone needed, costly, painful and time-consuming bone grafts are typically not required.
𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 - In most cases, the mini dental implant procedure is around half the cost of a traditional implant case, saving you money.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 - Implants preserve your natural bone structure so you can maintain the shape of your face and avoid continued bone loss where teeth are missing.
𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 - Because they are less invasive, and don’t require the lengthy healing time of traditional implants, they can typically be loaded with crowns, bridges and dentures immediately.
𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 & 𝐅𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬 - Because mini implants are much smaller, placing them is a less invasive procedure—requiring less healing time and discomfort, and fewer visits.
𝐍𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐲 - Mini implants are made out of titanium—the same type of material that is used on artificial joints, and they are not subject to decay or periodontal disease.
Understanding the challenges of distance, Dr. Shatkin also extends his services to those outside the area via free Zoom or FaceTime consultations, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to explore their options for a better smile.
"We believe in transforming lives through better dental care. Our mini dental implants are not only more affordable but also less invasive, making them an ideal solution for many patients," said Dr. Shatkin. "We're here to help you rediscover your smile, no matter where you are."
Patients are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer to consult with the leading expert in mini dental implants. Dr. Shatkin's dedication to excellence and patient care is evident in every aspect of his practice.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Todd Shatkin DDS at https://www.toddshatkindds.com/ or call (716) 839-1700.
