Governor Phil Scott and Treasurer Mike Pieciak Announce Resilience Implementation Strategy Initiative

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Treasurer Mike Pieciak today announced a joint effort to develop a comprehensive Resilience Implementation Strategy by July 1, 2025. This timing will coincide with an update to Vermont’s Climate Action Plan, enabling a more coordinated and balanced approach to addressing both the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate efforts to adapt to the consequences of climate change.

Since Tropical Storm Irene, in 2011, state agencies, municipalities, and partner organizations have implemented a range of policies and programs that make Vermont more resilient in the face of our changing climate. Faced with the increasing frequency and severity of climate-related events, Governor Scott and Treasurer Pieciak emphasized that integrating this work into a comprehensive strategy is the right next step that will guide and prioritize resilience efforts, as well as help policymakers understand and address gaps, in order to make our communities stronger.

The Strategy will build off the considerable work done to date – including development of watershed and river corridor plans, the recent completion of an updated State Hazard Mitigation Plan, reports from the Vermont Drought Task Force, priorities identified by Vermont Conservation Design, and projects supported by the Flood Resilient Communities Fund, the Emergency Relief and Assistance Fund (ERAF), and Clean Water Enhancement Grants – to identify and prioritize needs and evaluate the sufficiency of currently available funding. The Strategy will incorporate extensive stakeholder engagement and will also recommend criteria for allocating state support for resilience projects and approaches for funding implementation efforts on an on-going basis.

“After the July floods, we heard from local officials and countless Vermonters who are interested in better understanding both near- and medium-term options for risk reduction,” said Governor Scott. “Working with the Treasurer’s Officer to develop a Climate Resilience Implementation Strategy will ensure a prioritized and cost-effective approach that is necessary for effective implementation.”

Treasurer Pieciak added, “Vermont’s future economic success is directly linked to the health of our environment and the resiliency of our communities. Our office has engaged stakeholders over the last six months on strategies to finance climate infrastructure and take full advantage of federal funding sources. We look forward to continuing this work to develop effective strategies to protect our communities and lay the foundation for a bright and sustainable economic future in Vermont."

The Resilience Implementation Strategy will include: