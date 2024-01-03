Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 9, 2024.

