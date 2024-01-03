Solera Adds Virtual Specialty Care to its HALO Platform to Further Drive Value-Based Care Enablement

Partnerships With 9am.health, Vori Health and Oshi Health Address High-Cost Conditions Including Cardiometabolic Diseases, Orthopedic Pain and GI Issues

PHOENIX, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced an expansion of its HALO Platform, a next-generation omni-condition management solution, to enable payers and employers to address high-cost specialty conditions. The expansion furthers the platform's value-based care enablement by unlocking access to specialist physicians who provide high-value care for the costliest and most burdensome chronic diseases affecting society today.



Specifically, the new capabilities leverage partnerships with 9am.health, Vori Health and Oshi Health, which each specialize in addressing high-cost conditions.

Digital health investment continues to flow heavily into value-based care enablement solutions, with interest growing for solutions that support enablement for specialty care needs in addition to primary care. The latest enhancements to Solera’s HALO Platform are designed to specifically address specialty conditions such as cardiometabolic diseases including diabetes, orthopedic (back, neck, and joint) pain, and gastrointestinal (GI) issues.

"Value-based care has made significant strides in tackling the broken elements of the U.S. healthcare system, but it's clear that more needs to be done, particularly in locations that lack accessible resources,” said Mary Langowski, CEO at Solera Health. "This evolution of the HALO Platform brings a handful of well-respected partners into the fold, offering virtual access that is affordable to specialized providers, eliminating many of the roadblocks commonly faced in these high-cost areas.”

Expanding the Capabilities of the HALO Platform with Virtual Specialty Care

Available now, Solera’s entry into virtual specialty care benefits employers by enabling them to help employees manage chronic conditions that, when poorly managed, could lead to astronomical out-of-pocket costs. The platform gives patients more personalized care and a comprehensive view of what they need to do to successfully manage these often high-risk and high-cost conditions. It also benefits payers by helping their members rely less on the traditional brick-and-mortar system of care delivery, creating successful and proven outcomes with virtual care.

The HALO Platform’s virtual specialty care capabilities are driven by the addition of four key partners:

9am.health : Provides specialized cardiometabolic care for those living with diabetes, obesity, and co-conditions. Members receive personalized care plans, at-home lab tests and prescriptions, and unlimited specialist access. Clinical outcomes show a 2.8% average A1c reduction and 95.61% medication adherence over 6-12 months, with consistent results for its diverse population.

Vori Health : Simplifies the care journey for individuals experiencing back or joint pain by providing access to appropriate non-operative care—from specialty medical doctors, physical therapists, health coaches, and nutritionists—all from the comfort of a person's home. An independent study on Vori's low back pain program has found that participants reduce their pain levels and improve their mental and physical health status, while lowering utilization of surgery, imaging, and injections.

Oshi Health : A virtual digestive health center of excellence that diagnoses and treats the full spectrum of GI conditions via its integrated, multidisciplinary care team to deliver total GI care. This includes often neglected, but highly effective, dietary and gut-brain psychology interventions to sustainably address root causes. A prospective clinical trial by a major health plan found that 92% of Oshi members achieved symptom control, leading to fewer missed work days and lower health care utilization, including a 64% decrease in GI-related emergency visits.



"The effective delivery of medicine is a team sport that requires full connectivity to provide access to a multitude of services that successfully serve populations," said Dr. Byron Crowe, chief medical officer at Solera Health. "To that end, our four new evidence-based partners create an all-star team equipped to deliver comprehensive virtual care to patients with proven results. Not only do they address the highest-cost and most prevalent conditions affecting U.S. populations, they do so in a way that keeps members fully engaged throughout their care journeys."

To learn more about the HALO Platform’s virtual specialty care capabilities, visit soleranetwork.com .



About Solera Health

Solera is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. Solera’s value-based technology platform enables successful interventions that address the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated networks of digital and community-based point solutions, and drives superior engagement and outcomes by managing performance. Solera’s technology platform serves payers and employers by streamlining, integrating, and creating accountability in the point solution ecosystem. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .

