LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Zachary Fiandt

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Zachary Fiandt CFP®, CIMA® has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with Financial Partners, Inc., an existing firm that’s part of Exemplar Financial Network. Fiandt reported having served approximately $260 million in advisory assets* and joins LPL from PNC Private Bank Trust.



Based in Fort Wayne, Ind., Fiandt steadily built a reputation over the past decade for helping high-net-worth clients create comprehensive financial plans that shape their future. “I offer full wealth advisory services covering every aspect of the financial spectrum, providing personalized and truly tailored experiences and strategies—no two accounts will ever look the same,” Fiandt said.

Looking for more freedom and flexibility in the way he operates, Fiandt turned to LPL and Financial Partners for the next chapter of his business.

“Through an extensive due diligence process, it became clear that LPL is entirely focused on the advisor and creating differentiated experiences for clients,” Fiandt said. “With LPL, I can make my own choices and create client experiences without outside influence or corporate mandates. I also greatly appreciate the growth toolkit and localized resources provided by the team at Financial Partners, Inc. I’m looking forward to taking my relationship with clients to the next level.”

Financial Partners President Cory E. Marlow said, “We at Financial Partners, Inc., are thrilled to have Zach affiliate with our firm. With the addition of Zach to the Fort Wayne market, we continue to add knowledge and expertise in the financial planning and wealth management space. In addition, Zach brings great experience with high-net-worth relationships, and Financial Partners will allow him to expand his portfolio to the clients he serves. We are ecstatic to bring him on board."

“As CEO of the Exemplar Financial Network Enterprise, I speak for my team and the other advisors within our organization in saying we are very excited to welcome such a high-quality advisor as Zach Fiandt as he joins the Financial Partners, Inc. operation in Indiana. He will make a terrific addition to the team, and we look forward to what the future holds,” Exemplar Founder David Hubbard said.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Zach to LPL and congratulate Financial Partners and Exemplar on growing their teams. As the industry continues to evolve, advisors are looking for a partner that provides flexibility and customization, allowing them to operate on their own terms and take care of clients as they see fit. At LPL, we are deeply committed to providing our advisors with ultimate choice by curating the exact type of support they need to create their ideal practice. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zach and his entire network.”

