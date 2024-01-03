Climate First Bank and Bliss CARES Support Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ Community with Key Partnership

A $100 donation will be made to Bliss CARES every time a qualifying Pride checking account is opened at Climate First Bank

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank , the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announces its latest Pride Banking Partner, Bliss CARES . By joining forces, these two organizations aim to improve the health and financial wellness of the Central Florida LGBTQ+ community by providing enhanced access to resources and care.



Bliss CARES is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization collaborating with BLISS Health to improve medical care in Florida. Bliss CARES’ mission of creating a safe and welcoming environment and providing comprehensive medical care to Central Florida patients living with or at risk of HIV and STDs complements Climate First Bank’s efforts to empower LGBTQ+ people and allies with the tools they need to live well and achieve their financial goals. Climate First Bank and Bliss CARES’ parent company, BLISS Health, are Certified B Corporations, meaning they are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.

With Climate First Bank’s Pride Banking Program, a $100 donation is made to Bliss CARES each time a qualifying pride checking account is opened from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. Account holders can use their preferred names and pronouns on the account, receive free Pride Banking checks and don’t have to worry about a monthly account fee.

“Part of being a values-based bank is finding ways to build up the community around you in a way that celebrates your shared values,” said CEO and Founder of Climate First Bank, Ken LaRoe. “The Pride Banking Program is in its second year at Climate First Bank. We look forward to continuing supporting the LGBTQ+ community through financial options tailored to their needs and through collaboration with like-minded partners such as Bliss CARES.”

“It is our goal to decrease HIV and STD cases in Central Florida and provide healthcare services that are affordable for everyone. For those who are unable to pay or are uninsured, Bliss will work to find solutions that can help,” said Johnida Pena, Executive Director at Bliss CARES. “Because Climate First Bank can offer financial education and an inclusive banking experience, we believe this makes a great pairing to set people up for success.”

For more information about Climate First Bank’s Pride Banking Program, please visit www.climatefirstbank.com/pride .

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.