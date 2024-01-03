AlixPartners Selects Intapp to Strengthen Deal Management

Global consulting firm will deploy Intapp’s DealCloud platform to enhance pipeline visibility and deal execution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that global consulting firm AlixPartners has selected DealCloud as its new deal and pipeline management solution.



Headquartered in New York City, AlixPartners helps clients around the world address challenges such as complex restructuring, risk mitigation, and accelerated transformation. Using DealCloud as its centralized deal and relationship management platform, AlixPartners’ corporate development practice group will be able to efficiently manage sourcing, pipeline, deals, and relationships using a single solution. With the ability to harness proprietary information alongside third-party data sources like Pitchbook, the firm’s professionals can more easily identify and share market insights and developments and leverage previous deal intelligence.

“It was very important to us to find technology that is designed to handle our complex deal and relationship management needs, rather than customize a broad platform,” said Eric Hamann, Partner and Managing Director at AlixPartners. “We chose DealCloud as it gives us one location where we can manage pipeline, facilitate deal workflows, and ensure a segregated environment for our corporate development data.”

“We’re excited to work with AlixPartners, and to see consulting firms continually turn to Intapp solutions for firm management software,” said Mark Holman, President of Accounting & Consulting at Intapp. “DealCloud will create a centralized deal management hub for the AlixPartners corporate development practice group, helping them create efficiencies and better manage their business.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York, and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

