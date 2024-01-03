In-flight Wi-Fi Service Market Skyrocketing at 14.5% CAGR to Hit US$ 35,621.8 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

In the United States, the sales of in-flight Wi-Fi services are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% up to the year 2034.

Rockville , Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global In-flight Wi-Fi Service Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,214.5 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a 14.5% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 35,621.8 million by 2034.

In the last couple of decades, business modules all over the world have experienced a drastic transformation. Corporatization and globalization have led to an increased reliance on the Internet and technological advancements. On a personal level, too, individuals are heavily dependent on the internet for their day-to-day activities. This dependency has resulted in the need for the Internet even when people are traveling.

Key Segments of In-flight Wi-Fi Service Industry Research Report

By Hardware By Type By Service By Technology Antenna

Wireless Access Points

Wireless LAN Controllers

Wireless Hotspot Gateways

Other Hardware In-Flight Wi-Fi Hardware

Services Implementation & Integration Services

Network Planning & Designing Services

Support Services

Video Streaming Services (IFE)

Other Services Air-to-ground Technology

Satellite Technology Ku-band Ka-band SBB (Swift Broadband)





In-flight Wi-Fi services are in great demand in developed and developing economies due to this factor. In-flight Wi-Fi services offer passengers the ability to stay connected and productive during air travel. The demand for these services on the flight is also essential to stay connected with colleagues or loved ones and engage in various online activities, making air travel a more connected and convenient experience.

Individuals use in-flight Wi-Fi services to stay connected with friends and family through messaging and social media, accessing work-related emails and documents, streaming entertainment content, etc. To respond to these demands, aviation companies worldwide have started incorporating free Wi-Fi services in their aircraft to attract more consumers. Ongoing innovations in satellite technologies have enabled these companies to provide faster internet speeds and connectivity even in the remotest parts of the world.

“There are very few companies in the international aviation sector that provide internet services to their passengers. This reflects the complexities involved in this process. Players in the market must increase the affordability of these services so that small carriers can afford them," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global in-flight Wi-Fi service market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% through 2034.

The North American in-flight Wi-Fi market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 14.5% through 2034.

The in-flight Wi-Fi service industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 79.2% in 2024. The United States dominates the global in-flight Wi-Fi service market, valued at US$ 1,882.9 million in 2024.

The in-flight Wi-Fi service industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.1% through 2034.

Based on the type, the hardware segment is expected to hold a 63.1% market share in 2024.

The wireless access points segment dominates hardware with a 31.4% share in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies like Gogo Inc., Lutron Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Thales Group dominate the global in-flight Wi-Fi service market.

These industry leaders have established a significant presence in providing connectivity solutions for airlines worldwide.

Established companies with a global footprint are making substantial investments, amounting to billions of dollars, in research and development of faster internet solutions.

The market features a mix of well-established corporations and a considerable number of smaller companies.

While major players target global audiences and invest heavily in large-scale innovations, smaller companies focus on catering to specific needs.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 35,621.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 14.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 40 Tables No. of Figures 200 Figures



Revolutionizing In-Flight Connectivity: Enhanced Data Transfer and Network Performance via Wireless Access Points

In recent years, the global aviation sector has witnessed a surge in the adoption of wireless access points (WAPs), playing a pivotal role in elevating in-flight connectivity and enriching the passenger experience. WAPs empower airlines to establish robust and scalable in-flight Wi-Fi networks, seamlessly connecting passengers' devices to the aircraft's Internet infrastructure. This flexibility allows for strategic placement of access points within the aircraft, ensuring optimal coverage and superior performance.

The escalating demand for WAPs is driven by their capacity to support the implementation of the latest Wi-Fi standards, enabling faster data transfer speeds and an overall enhancement in network performance. As airline companies worldwide prioritize an enriched passenger experience through superior connectivity, the popularity of wireless access points is poised for continuous growth.

