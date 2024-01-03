Mica Market Valuation to Reach US$ 874.8 Million by 2033 amid Increasing Demand for Ground Grade Natural Mica- Future Market Insights, Inc.

The mica market in India is poised to reach a value of US$ 79.7 million by 2033, driven by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth is fueled by the nation's burgeoning industrial and urban development, particularly in electronics, construction, and paints & coatings sectors.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is projected that the value of the world mica market would rise from US$ 546.3 million in 2023 to US$ 874.8 million by 2033. It is anticipated that the demand for mica would rise globally at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033.



Natural mica demand is increasing as a result of its easy available in the market. It is renowned for its purity and diverse applications in several industries globally.

Natural mica is the most demanding form of mica in the market. Natural mica's increasing demand stems from its versatility and eco-friendly nature. Widely sought after for its unique properties, it caters to several industries, including cosmetics, electronics, and construction, fostering sustained growth.

Ground mica, encompassing scraps, powder, and flakes, is abundant and finds versatile applications across industries. Its demand is attributed to its unique properties, including its ability to enhance texture, provide insulation in electronics, add shimmer in cosmetics, and fortify durability in paints.

Ground mica is expected to be in high demand across diverse sectors, such as paints & coatings, electronics, cosmetics, and construction. Its increasing use is set to make it indispensable for multiple industrial processes and end-use applications.

In the electronics sector, mica stands as a prominent product, ensuring crucial attributes such as insulation, thermal stability, and reliability. It is used in capacitors, insulators, and semiconductor devices.

Mica supports the seamless functioning of diverse electronic components and devices. Its inherent properties play a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity and efficiency of electronic systems, contributing significantly to the advancement of modern technology.

The cosmetics industry is anticipated to register a greater growth rate compared to other end-use industries. The properties of mica, such as light-reflecting qualities, are expected to drive its demand.

Mica also enhances the visual appeal of makeup. Its versatility enables formulations that balance aesthetics with skin-friendly attributes.

As a key ingredient, mica contributes to the creation of makeup products that not only elevate beauty standards but also prioritize the well-being of the skin. It is projected to help in reflecting the evolving demands of the cosmetics market.

Manufacturers are investing in supply chain transparency, aligning with responsible sourcing practices to meet evolving consumer expectations. Technology adoption in processing and extraction methods remains a priority, emphasizing efficiency, quality, and environmental considerations.

The industry players are aware of the need for ethical business practices. They are proactively working toward fostering a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable mica market.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The global market for mica is projected to thrive at a 4.8% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By form type, the natural mica segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 744.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. By grade, the ground mica segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 422.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end-use, the electronics segment is set to hold a market share of 27.0% in 2023.

in 2023. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 26.3% in 2033.

in 2033. China’s industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 158.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United States is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 96.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at a 5.9% CAGR through 2033.

“The mica market is poised to witness healthy growth due to the escalating demand for natural mica, expanding industrial sectors, and growing end-use industries. Robust growth in demand from a wide spectrum of applications is the key factor propelling the sales and revenue of the global market. Strategic acquisitions and investments in research & development are also expected to push the market,” remarks Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Mica Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 546.3 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 874.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4.8% Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (metric tons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered Form Type

Grade

End-use

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland

Hungary Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Australia and New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Turkiye

Other African Union

South Africa Key Companies Profiled Merck KGaA

Imerys S. A.

BASF SE

Von Roll Group

Asheville Mica Company

Elmelin Ltd

Daruka Minerals

The Premier Mica Company

Shanghai Green Tech Co., Ltd.

Micafab India Private Limited

Spruce Pine Mica Co.

Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd

Ruby Mica Co. Ltd.

Vasundhara Mica International





Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on the expansion of domestic production and technology areas of mica to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products. At the same time, they are innovating the existing products to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments-

In January 2023 , Global New Material International acquired CQV to augment penetration in the global market. The company produces synthetic mica powder.

, Global New Material International acquired CQV to augment penetration in the global market. The company produces synthetic mica powder. In January 2023, in India, Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a step to revive the mica mining industry by flagging off vehicles to resume the mica scrap dumping yard at Koderma district.

Mica Market Outlook by Category:

By Form Type:

Natural

Synthetic

By Grade:

Ground Mica

Sheet Mica

Built-up Micaa



By End-use:

Paints & Coatings

Electronics

Construction

Cosmetics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

