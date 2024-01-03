UM Open Day to take place on 14 January in both Macao and Hengqin

MACAU, January 3 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the UM Open Day 2024 on Sunday 14 January from 11:00am to 5:00pm. This year, for the first time, the event will take place in both Macao and Hengqin to enable the public from Macao and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to visit the UM campus in Macao and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute (ZUMRI) in Hengqin. During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to engage in interactions and exchanges with UM faculty and staff members about admissions and programmes. They can also learn about the latest developments and achievements of UM while experiencing the academic atmosphere and campus culture of the university.

Themed ‘Connecting Macao and Hengqin’, this year’s UM Open Day marks the first time visitors can explore the UM campus in Macao and ZUMRI in Hengqin on the same day. The opening ceremony will be held at 11:00am in the Library Plaza on the UM campus before a rich variety of activities kick off. The Open Day will include admission consultations, sports activities, workshops, science experiments, science talks, booth games, tours of faculties and residential colleges, as well as a lucky draw where visitors will have a chance to win an iPad by collecting designated stamps. Students interested in studying at UM can also learn more about the admission information, and take part in the ‘A Day at UM’ campus tour campaign and the Residential College Rewarding Tour to acquire first-hand experience of the learning and living environment at the university. In addition, the Open Day will also be livestreamed for those unable to join the event in person.

A number of restaurants and shops on the UM campus will offer special discounts on the day of the event. For transport, visitors can reach the UM campus by taxi, or by buses no 71 and 73 from the Macao Peninsula, or buses no 72 and 701X from Taipa. Visitor car parks are available on the UM campus for those who prefer to drive. Moreover, those who are unable to visit Macao can visit ZUMRI in Hengqin. At ZUMRI, visitors can explore further studies at UM, access programme information, attend admission talks, science talks and alumni sharing sessions, take guided tours of ZUMRI, and participate in booth games.

For more information, please visit the UM Open Day website at https://openday.um.edu.mo/en/openday-2024, or follow UM’s official WeChat account ‘UMacau1981’ or UM’s Facebook page ‘University of Macau’. For enquiries, please contact the Communications Office at 8822 8400 or email info@um.edu.mo.

UM is an international public comprehensive university in Macao. With a multicultural campus and a system of whole-person education underpinned by faculties and residential colleges in an international education setup, the university has attracted students from all over the world. UM adopts a residential college system that is unique among all universities in Macao as a vehicle for implementing its ‘4-in-1’ education model to nurture well-rounded students. In addition, UM has brought together outstanding faculty members and researchers from all over the world to improve its quality of teaching and research. In terms of international reputation, the university is ranked 193 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and 254 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. It is also among the top 1 per cent in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) rankings in 12 subjects.

Currently, UM offers more than 100 degree programmes at bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels in various fields, including literature, language, business administration, marketing, accounting, finance, international integrated resort management, science, education, biomedical sciences, law, history, economics, psychology, sociology, communication, engineering, computer science, and Chinese medical sciences. The application deadlines for UM’s undergraduate programmes (admission exam) and postgraduate programmes are 17 January and 29 February 2024 respectively. For more information about admissions and applications, please visit the Study@UM webpage at https://www.um.edu.mo/study/.