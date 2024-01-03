Submit Release
La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Present at the 2024 ICR Conference

MONROE, Mich., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Lucian, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2024 ICR Conference. The event will be held on January 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538
mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy:
La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 177 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. The Corporate and Other segment includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture that also has 11 stores in the U.S.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 521 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/.


