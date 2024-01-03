Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2024, at 9:45 am PT.

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Leveraging its integrated and interrelated Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine platforms and proprietary core capabilities, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies with diverse treatment modalities for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s most advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor being initially developed for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Tenaya also has multiple early-stage programs progressing through preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
IR@tenayathera.com 		Investors
Anne-Marie Fields
Stern Investor Relations
Annemarie.fields@sternir.com


