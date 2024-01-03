NightHawk Biosciences Commences Work on Multi-Million-Dollar Development and Manufacturing Agreement For a Leading National University

Scorpius subsidiary to manufacture novel biologic targeting substance use disorder

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK) (“NightHawk” or the “Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary (“Scorpius”) has commenced work on a contract that it was awarded by a leading university to develop and manufacture a novel biologic targeting substance use disorder, which includes drug, alcohol and opioid addiction.



Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk, commented, “We are honored to have been awarded this multi-million dollar contract by one of the foremost research universities in the United States. Scorpius was selected due to its process development and large molecule manufacturing expertise, as well as its flexibility and dedication to customer service. We are off to a strong start and look forward to expanding this relationship into additional programs in 2024 and beyond. Overall, we could not be more excited by the traction and growing pipeline within Scorpius.”

NightHawk Biosciences, through its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary, is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com or www.scorpiusbiologics.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as expanding the relationship with the university into additional programs in 2024 and beyond Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to generate future revenue from manufacturing contracts, the Company’s ability to continue to grow revenue, leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to create substantial shareholder value as a pure-play CDMO in an underserved marketplace; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to successfully operate as a CDMO the ability to obtain regulatory approval or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure-play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

