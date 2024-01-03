Collective Audience Appoints Digital Advertising Executive, Innovator and Entrepreneur, Patrick Dolan, to Advisor Collective

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, has appointed Patrick Dolan to its Advisor Collective, a recently announced strategic advisory community designed to advance the company’s mission of transforming the AdTech, MarTech and digital media industry.







Patrick Dolan, digital advertising executive, innovator, and entrepreneur.

Dolan is an accomplished digital advertising executive with more than 25 years of experience driving organizational strategy, operational excellence, and product development across international trade organizations and corporations.

“Patrick is an incredible innovator and digital media executive who shares our vision of creating a next generation advertising and media platform,” stated Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes. “His founding and work at IAB Tech Lab—the organization that galvanized the digital media industry to address mission-critical issues such as the cookie-less future and the privacy-complaint use of audience data—will be an important asset to the Advisor Collective.”

“We believe Patrick will be instrumental in helping us solve the many issues and challenges facing brands and agencies in today’s highly fragmented digital ad and marketing space,” continued Bordes. “This ranges from the death of the cookie to fragmentation between buyers, sellers, audiences, and walled gardens, and with this further compounded by lack of liquidity, innovation and access to audience data. Collective Audience is all about overcoming these challenges with real-world solutions.”

According to Dolan: “The digital advertising industry stands at a critical inflection point, as brands and agencies increasingly direct their attention to the industry’s digital media ecosystem and seek greater supply chain transparency and simplicity. This trend was substantiated by the recently released groundbreaking report by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) that highlights how brands and agencies are poised to wield greater influence over the industry's future.”

“Collective Audience is assembling a distinguished group of thought leaders in this domain who will contribute their expertise to the Advisor Collective and help shape the future of the industry,” added Dolan. “This consorted effort aligns with my long commitment to advancing positive change within this dynamic field.”

Dolan served more than 14 years as president and COO of Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a trade association that empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. He co-founded and currently serves as COO of FxM, a fintech startup that is revolutionizing how media companies drive financial efficiency through their digital media supply chain, accelerating payment to suppliers, and addressing the hidden estimated 20% “ad financing tax” that drives up costs across the media ecosystem.

Dolan’s other board and advisory positions include:

Chairman of the board of Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) AdvertiseCast, the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers.

Executive-in-residence at Progress Partners, an investment bank serving emerging technology and media companies through strategic advisory, M&A, and capital formation.

Board member of SCUTI, the pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network.

Advisor for Stealth Media, a full-service web design and marketing agency.

Patrick Dolan Bio

Patrick Dolan is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the digital media and advertising industries. He co-founded and currently serves as COO of FxM, a fintech startup revolutionizing financial efficiency within the digital media supply chain.

Dolan previously served as president and COO at the IAB, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the organization into a leading voice within the digital media industry. His contributions also include helping launch key initiatives, including the IAB Tech Lab, Data and Mobile Centers of Excellence, as well as the Digital Content NewFronts, IAB Podcast Upfronts, and the IAB Digital Sales Certification Program.

Dolan's career includes leadership roles at internet ad serving services company DoubleClick (acquired by Google) and Locomotion, a Hearst/Claxon joint venture cable channel. At Locomotion, he oversaw its successful spin-off and sale to Sony. While at DoubleClick, he established their international headquarters in Dublin and played a role in pioneering behavioral retargeting and data-driven advertising products.

He currently serves as the chair of the board at Libsyn AdvertiseCast and is actively involved with the Rutgers Business School Marketing Advisory Board and gCommerce company, Scuti.

He holds a degree from the University of Virginia and earned an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University. Dolan is a frequent industry event speaker and has been featured in notable publications, including The Wall Street Journal, AdAge, and Ad Exchanger.

About Advisor Collective

Advisor Collective is a recently formed strategic advisory community designed to advance the company’s mission of transforming the AdTech, MarTech and digital media industry.

Collective members will include industry executives with decades of leadership experience across AdTech, MarTech, digital marketing, media, AI, data acquisition and related technologies. Among various roles, members will provide input on Collective Audience’s full stack integrated platform and marketing strategy. This includes guiding and assisting the company to identify and complete complementary acquisitions that build upon its ecosystem of integrated technologies and audiences. Member input will also help Collective Audience extend its reach into key industry segments and expand its ecosystem.

The company plans to host its first Advisor Collective meetings and events early this year.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

