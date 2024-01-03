Buffini & Company Launches Do It N.O.W. Marketing Campaign, Steering Real Estate Agent Success Through 2024's Fluctuating Market

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company today unveils its groundbreaking “Do It N.O.W.” marketing campaign - No chaos! Own the listings! Win market share! Do It N.O.W. is a bold initiative that aims to rewrite the playbook for thriving in a fluctuating market. As the real estate terrain transforms, the key to triumph in tumultuous real estate periods lies in embracing the unexpected. Buffini & Company’s Do It N.O.W. campaign ushers in a new era of strategic innovation, inviting its members to be pioneers in a market that demands audacity.



This campaign is not just a response to market volatility; it's a proactive strategy for real estate agents to redefine success in real estate. Through Do It N.O.W., Buffini & Company empowers its members with unconventional yet effective and proven tactics, ensuring they do not just endure, but excel with a clear path to elevating their revenue, irrespective of market whims.

The Do It N.O.W. marketing kit will include monthly curated content for Referral Maker® PRO and coached members. In addition, the marketing kits will contain exclusive strategies to generate, secure and close listings. Plus, all of the training, marketing assets and resources needed to build clients for life.

Members can expect:

Go-to-market strategies.

Identifying the 10 key reasons why people are moving and strategies to reach these individuals.

Marketing collateral to share with clients.

A suite of social media and digital assets.

Videos and scripts from real estate industry expert, Brian Buffini.

Free training to guide agents through any market obstacles.

Real estate professionals can request their Do It N.O.W. marketing kit by visiting www.buffiniandcompany.com/doitnow.

"Our real estate market has witnessed significant volatility, with professionals and clients alike trying to time the market. This new campaign is our answer to these challenges. It provides agents with the necessary tools and strategies to navigate these uncertain waters. We believe in taking action — 'Do It N.O.W.' is our mantra. With this campaign, we're not just adapting to the market; we're leading it," stated Brian Buffini, Chairman and Founder of Buffini & Company.

This comprehensive campaign is set to revolutionize the way real estate agents operate, offering them a competitive edge in a challenging market. For more information, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/doitnow.

About Buffini & Company



Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.

