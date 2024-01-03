Submit Release
Bel Fuse Announces Participation in the Needham Growth Conference

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced the following conference participation:

What: 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
When: January 17 – Presentation at 8:45 AM with meetings throughout the day
Where: Lotte New York Palace, New York
Who: Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
   

The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com


