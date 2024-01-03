Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Anticipates Soaring to a Staggering US$ 240 Billion Valuation by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Asia Pacific market presents a substantial opportunity driven by ongoing advancements in cell and gene therapy manufacturing. The region is at the forefront of best practices, showcasing expertise in scaling out strategies, process development, cost optimization, and notable progress in CAR-T manufacturing. The continuous preparation for commercialization further solidifies the region's pivotal role in shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently released Future Market Insights study estimates that the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market will generate US$ 15.6 billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 240 Billion by the end of 2033.



According to a new study, more than 50 million people will be diagnosed with cancer within the next five years. Aging populations and socioeconomic risk factors are two of the most common causes of cancer cases worldwide. Breast cancer is also one of every four cancers diagnosed in women worldwide, according to the same source.

Breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide for the first time, owing to its high incidence in low- and middle-income nations. Because cancer is one of the most complex diseases, cell and gene therapy is one of the fields with a significant opportunity for cancer treatment.

Immunotherapy, gene transfer, and oncolytic virotherapy are three separate gene therapy treatment techniques that can be used to treat cancer. As the number of instances increases, so will the reliance on gene therapy, thus driving the market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer a significant opportunity to the market owing to the continuous developments taking place in the regional marketplace. Best practices are being discovered in cell and gene therapy manufacturing as well as in scaling out strategies, process development, cost optimization, advancements in CAR-T manufacturing, and preparation for commercialization.

Competitive Landscape

The growing interest of public and private investors in the development of advanced therapies is expected to boost market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, key firms are enhancing their market presence through strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and partnerships.

Several noteworthy mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the market in recent years.

“The Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market, as elucidated in our recent research study, is poised for unprecedented growth, driven by the surging demand for innovative therapeutic solutions. Our comprehensive analysis reveals a dynamic landscape marked by advancements in manufacturing technologies, strategic collaborations, and an expanding pipeline of novel therapies. As research manager, we anticipate a robust market trajectory, with key players strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within this transformative sector,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Some of the recent developments of key Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing providers are as follows:

In January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific bought Novasep’s viral vector production company. This agreement allowed the corporation to increase its global vector manufacturing capacity.





Thermo Fisher Scientific bought Novasep’s viral vector production company. This agreement allowed the corporation to increase its global vector manufacturing capacity. In February 2020, to strengthen its market footprint in cell and gene therapy platforms, Catalent Inc. announced the acquisition of MaSTherCell Global, Inc. for US$ 315 Million.





to strengthen its market footprint in cell and gene therapy platforms, Catalent Inc. announced the acquisition of MaSTherCell Global, Inc. for US$ 315 Million. In December 2020, Be the Match and Lonza BioTherapies and BioTherapies formed a joint venture to develop the vein-to-vein cell and gene therapy supply chain network, primarily in North America and Europe.





Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size:

Attribute Details Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (2023) US$ 19.3 Billion Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (2033) US$ 240 Billion Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 29 % USA Cell and Gene Therapy Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 28.5 % Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Samsung Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Cellular Therapeutics

Miltenyi Biotec

Bluebird Bio Inc.





Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

By Therapy Type:

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Stem Cell Therapy Non-Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy Manufacturing

By Scale:

Pre-commercial/ R&D Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

By Mode:

Contract Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

By Workflow:

Cell Processing

Cell Banking

Process Development

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical And Quality Testing

Raw Material Testing

Vector Production

Other Workflows

By Region:

North America USA Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East and Africa





