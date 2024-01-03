LeapCharger Corporation Unveils Updated & Ambitious Mission Statement: Global Expansion, Technological Advancements, and Market Diversification

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly announces an ambitious and updated mission statement focused on expanding its charging network, advancing technological capabilities, and venturing into new EV related sectors. This strategic initiative underscores LeapCharger's commitment to driving the future of electric mobility on a global scale.



With the global shift towards clean energy and eco-friendly transportation, LeapCharger recognizes the immense opportunity presented by the EV sector in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The Company's strategic expansion plan aims to tap into the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, providing a seamless and convenient charging experience for EV owners at home and promoting sustainable urban mobility through electric mobility alternatives for short distances.

LeapCharger's CEO Praveenkumar Vijayakumar stated, "Our mission is not just a statement; it's a commitment to shaping the future of electric mobility worldwide. By expanding our charging network, embracing cutting-edge technology, and entering new sectors related to the EV market, we aim to lead the charge in creating a seamless and accessible electric mobility ecosystem.

“LeapCharger’s self-imposed goals for 2024 include successfully entering each of the sectors detailed below. It is our sole mission to provide the utmost value for our shareholders, and it is our mission to raise sufficient capital to enter each sector outlined herein, all of which form an integral part of our new business objectives,” declared Vijayakumar.

EV Home Charging Sector

The EV home charging network segment is poised for substantial growth, with a projected year-on-year increase in demand. The increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads, coupled with government initiatives promoting green transportation, indicates a lucrative market for LeapCharger's expansion. The company envisions contributing to the establishment of a comprehensive and accessible charging infrastructure that aligns with the evolving needs of EV users.

Manufacturing of Electric Mobility Transportation for Short Distances

Simultaneously, LeapCharger plans to introduce its state-of-the-art electric mobility transportation options to cater to the evolving preferences of urban commuters. The electric mobility market in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by environmental consciousness and the desire for efficient and sustainable transportation alternatives.

EV Charging Network Expansion

LeapCharger is set to significantly expand its charging network, deploying state-of-the-art charging stations to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles. The company envisions a comprehensive charging infrastructure that ensures convenience, accessibility, and reliability for EV users worldwide.

Technological Advancements

LeapCharger is at the forefront of technological innovation. The mission includes a dedicated focus on enhancing technology capabilities, with the development of smart charging solutions, predictive maintenance systems, and user-friendly interfaces. These advancements aim to redefine the charging experience and contribute to the wider adoption of electric vehicles.

Market Expansion - Asia, Europe, and Canada

In a strategic move, LeapCharger is gearing up to enter new markets in Asia, Europe, and Canada. By establishing a global presence, the company seeks to be at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in regions with high EV adoption rates and a growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

Five-Year Growth and Revenue Projections (2024-2029)

LeapCharger projects robust growth over the next five years, driven by its strategic expansion initiatives. Revenue projections indicate a substantial increase, reflecting the company's commitment to providing world-class charging solutions and technological advancements. The anticipated growth aligns with the global shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation.

Co-founder and Chief Innovation Consultant, Shubham Kumar, added, "We are confident that our strategic initiatives will not only position LeapCharger as a key player in the global electric mobility landscape but also contribute significantly to the transition towards a sustainable future.

“As LeapCharger embarks on this transformative journey, it welcomes partnerships, collaborations, and engagements that align with its mission to propel electric mobility on a global scale,” concluded Vijayakumar.

Additional information and updates on the progress of each of these initiatives will be disseminated as they become available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com

