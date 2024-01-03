Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Crinetics, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 8-11, 2024.



Details of the corporate presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time Room: Borgia Room

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events.

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your J.P. Morgan representative.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894, a first-in-class, investigational, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of Cushing’s disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, hyperinsulinism, diabetes and obesity.

