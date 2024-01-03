Obra Capital Acquires Unified Life Insurance Company

Long-established life and health insurance carrier and a leader in reinsurance M&A, with 49 associated licenses



Unified platform to expand and differentiate Obra’s existing longevity strategy and offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Unified Life Insurance Company (“Unified”).

Founded in 1986, Unified is a life and health insurance carrier with approximately 100,000 active policy holders, and 49 associated licenses. Over the past 30 years, Unified has acquired over 50 blocks of business from 27 different companies and has become a leader in reinsurance M&A.

Obra is a specialized asset management firm and one of the largest investors in life settlement longevity assets. Longevity assets have an attractive profile for investors seeking uncorrelated outcomes, asymmetrical risk profiles, and predictable cash flows. Unified’s existing insurance products and operating capability provide Obra with immediate access to life insurance markets and expands its existing longevity footprint.

In addition, Obra’s investment professionals have years of experience transacting in the insurance and reinsurance space and have developed deep industry relationships to source blocks of complementary liabilities for Unified in the future. The acquisition will also add complementary investment opportunities including in reinsurance and primary issuance, as well as the ability to continue growing the platform through additional mergers and acquisitions.

“We are pleased to welcome the Unified team and the business and the platform they will continue to grow with Obra. Unified is a natural fit within our evolving and differentiated longevity strategy that is designed to balance longevity and mortality risk to provide investors with expected stable and resilient cash flows, lower overall portfolio volatility, and greater targeted absolute returns. We believe this is a unique offering that extends beyond traditional life settlement longevity investment approaches,” said Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Obra Capital



Obra Capital, Inc. is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity. The Firm aims to generate long-term value and attractive returns for investors through a variety of vertically integrated commingled funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra provides differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of December 31, 2023, Obra Capital Management, LLC’s estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $4.4 billion. For more information about Obra, please visit www.obra.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Obra@gagnierfc.com

646-569-5897