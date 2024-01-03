NV5 Awarded $5 Million Contract to Improve Wastewater Collection in California

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a two-year, $5 million contract by the Hi-Desert Water District to transition approximately 4,000 San Bernardino County residences from on-site septic systems to a centralized sewer wastewater treatment system.



NV5 will serve as the owner’s representative for Phases 2 and 3 of the Hi-Desert Water District’s septic-to-sewer project. NV5 will also deliver expertise in design review, environmental compliance support, grant funding assistance, and construction management and inspection services. The project is part of a 64-mile sewer collection system that the district is constructing to decrease the reliance on septic tanks in its service area.

"Water treatment systems improve quality of life and positively impact the environment by reducing surface water pollution and recharging groundwater supplies. NV5 is pleased to contribute to this project which will improve water infrastructure for Hi-Desert Water District customers while enhancing the community’s environmental sustainability," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com . Also visit the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Vimeo .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

