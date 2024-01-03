Submit Release
Immunovant to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10:30 am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events. An archived webcast will be available for a limited time on Immunovant’s website.

About Immunovant, Inc.
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

Contact:
Chau Cheng, PhD, MBA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com


