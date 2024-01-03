Boosting Customer and Employee Happiness with AI that Helps Break Record Sales: Freshworks' AI-driven Software Revolutionizes Customer Support at Monos

Monos leverages Freshworks customer service solutions resulting in deflecting 80% of customer queries, decreasing resolution time by 150%, and contributing to a sales increase of 500%

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . (NASDAQ: FRSH) has announced that its customer Monos, a high-end online luggage retailer, has completed a digital transformation of its customer support operations through the adoption of Freshworks’ customer service solutions . The AI-powered ticketing and conversational support solutions have helped Monos increase agent efficiency—making the retailer’s customer happiness agents, and customers, even happier.



Monos is dedicated to ensuring its customers' satisfaction in every aspect of its operations—from its stylish and durable product design to its customer support. However, as the company experienced significant growth since its launch in 2018, its IT infrastructure struggled to support its customer-centric approach. With customers resorting to emailing the CEO directly, it became evident that a systematic approach was needed.

To address these challenges, Monos implemented Freshdesk to support multiple communication channels, including email, chat, Instagram and Facebook. The company is also using Freddy AI for its new generative AI capabilities. Agents have improved productivity and efficiency with AI suggested responses, automated workflows of support operations, and chatbots to quickly resolve customer queries, leading to exceptional customer experiences.

With Freshworks, Monos was able to streamline support requests and automate responses pertaining to refunds, returns, and queries across various communication channels—delighting customers, saving time for their agents and optimizing resource allocation. The solutions provide valuable insights into customer data, allowing Monos to identify areas for improvement within their business, so they can provide customers with a positive support experience.

"It was a game changer to see all of our processes consolidated,” said Jacen Cabading, Customer Experience Manager at Monos. “Freshworks’ solutions have not only saved time and resources but have empowered our agents to focus on strategic tasks, contributing to a more fulfilling work environment. Some of our agents have even been promoted within the company to work in other departments!"

Freshworks suite of customer service products have positively impacted Monos' operations. The customer service team achieved an impressive 80% deflection rate, dramatically improving agent efficiency. With Freshworks, they now manage 3,000 emails and 600 chats per day with 31 agents, resolving customer support tickets 150% faster on average.

With an exceptional Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 86%, Monos solidified its reputation for delivering an outstanding customer experience – something reflected in the retailer’s month-long Black Friday sale in November.

“We anticipated high traffic during our month-long sale, but were blown away when our website traffic doubled in just the first week,” said Mike Wu, Director of Ecommerce and Customer Experience at Monos. “Freshworks’ customer service solution helped our agents navigate the high volume and handle customer support issues seamlessly. We set out expecting to see a 4% increase in sales and are especially proud that we exceeded that goal and experienced an amazing 500% increase in sales!”

Customer retention and sales during Black Friday saw significant improvement, with Monos achieving an 85% customer retention rate amidst a 400% surge in site traffic.

"We're thrilled to be part of Monos’ digital transformation success,” said Mika Yamamoto, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Freshworks. "Our AI-enabled customer service solutions deliver delight for Monos’ customers by providing seamless support through the channel they chose including chat, email and social channels. Automating customer resolutions also dramatically increases agency productivity and enables lightning-fast, data-driven decisions—the best of both worlds. The success we’ve seen Monos enjoy is a testament to the power of AI to take a powerful brand’s experience to the next level.”

About Monos

Thoughtfully considered luggage, bags, clothing, and travel accessories – designed with intention, crafted with care, and made to last. Monos is a travel lifestyle brand headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. They are the first company in this category to be Climate Neutral Certified.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc . (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 66,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Klarna, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

