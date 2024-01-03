DOOGEE V30 Pro, New Color Version Classic Khaki, the Future of Rugged Smartphones Arrives

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark on a journey into the future of rugged smartphones with DOOGEE's latest masterpiece - doogee v30 pro. This flagship device is set to redefine the way users perceive and experience mobile technology, and it will be available for purchase in the end of January, 2024! Prepare to be amazed by its cutting-edge features and unrivaled user experiences as DOOGEE continues to push the boundaries of innovation.





New Classic Khaki Color: Paying Tribute to Virgil Abloh

DOOGEE is proud to announce the launch of doogee v30 pro in a brand new color, Classic Khaki! This unique color option was designed to pay tribute to the esteemed LV Designer, Virgil Abloh. Embodying a sense of style and sophistication, the Classic Khaki color adds an extra touch of elegance to doogee v30 pro, making it a fashion-forward choice for rugged smartphone enthusiasts. Experience the perfect blend of durability and fashion with the Classic Khaki variant of doogee v30 pro.

Awarded Best Rugged Phone of 2023

In the 2023 Best Smartphone Ranking by Gizmochina, the most reputable technology media in the smartphone industry, doogee v30 pro was honored with the prestigious title of Best Rugged Phone of 2023! This recognition is a testament to the doogee v30 pro's stunning appearance and outstanding performance. Be confident in choosing it and join the ranks of those who have embraced the best rugged smartphone of the year.

Revolutionary Camera System Unleashed

Capture the world this winter in stunning detail with doogee v30 pro's revolutionary AI triple camera system! The highlight is the incredible Samsung® 200MP ultra-clear main camera, a world-first in rugged smartphones. Zoom in without compromising quality and witness unparalleled detail in photos. The advanced zoom technology ensures crystal clear and vibrant shots, even when zoomed in. It's a game-changer for photography enthusiasts!

In low-light conditions, doogee v30 pro shines brighter than ever. Its Morpho® super night mode delivers breathtaking night-view photography with enhanced clarity and vibrant colors. Even in the darkest environments, the 24MP night vision camera captures incredible photos with ease. From landscapes to intricate details or even selfies, doogee v30 pro's camera system will consistently exceed your expectations.

Elevate Your Rugged Smartphone Experience

Doogee v30 pro packs a powerful punch with its flagship-grade Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core 5G processor. Experience lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking like never before! With a whopping 512GB of internal storage and support for up to 2TB of expansion storage, users have plenty of space for all the precious memories.

Doogee v30 pro's 32GB RAM ensures lag-free gaming sessions and the ability to run multiple apps simultaneously. Meanwhile, the 6.58" FHD+ IPS 120Hz waterdrop screen provides stunning visuals and vibrant colors. Every moment comes to life with exceptional clarity and depth, making it a visual treat for eyes.

Designed to withstand the rigors of daily use, doogee v30 pro incorporates Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 for ultimate protection against scratches and accidental drops. With IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, this rugged smartphone can handle dust, water, and tough environments with ease. Feel confident knowing your device is built to last!

Immerse in an exceptional audio experience with doogee v30 pro's high-quality dual stereo speakers. The 10800mAh mega battery ensures users stay powered up all day and beyond, and the 33W fast charging allows users to get back in action quickly. Never miss a beat!

Experience the Future of Technology

Doogee v30 pro runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, offering a smooth and intuitive user interface. Enjoy access to innovative features and optimizations that make the smartphone experience truly seamless. With side fingerprint recognition for quick access and support for dual 5G SIM cards, users can enjoy faster downloads and enhanced network coverage. Stay connected at all times!

Never get lose with the accurate navigation system, which includes GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, and AGPS. Find the right destination with ease, no matter where you are! Additionally, NFC connectivity simplifies your life, allowing for seamless wireless transactions and effortless data sharing. Convenience at fingertips!

Get Your Own doogee v30 pro Now

The future of rugged smartphones is here, embodied in the doogee v30 pro. Get your device and be among the first to experience a new era of photography, performance, and convenience. Don't miss out on this game-changing device that will redefine your rugged smartphone experience. Secure yours now!

For more information about the doogee v30 pro or to explore special discounts, visit the official website at Doogee Amazon Store. You can also stay updated by following DOOGEE on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to immerse yourself in the future of technology with the doogee v30 pro.

