Traffic Delays - VT Route 105 between Route 242 and Colton Road

PLEASE EXPECT DELAYS ON VT ROUTE 105 BETWEEN ROUTE 242 AND COLTON ROAD IN THE AREA OF AMERIGAS DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

