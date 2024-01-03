HydroGraph’s Graphene Selected by Hawkeye Bio for Use in its Early-Stage Lung Cancer Detection Biosensor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials, announced today that its flagship graphene product, FGA-1, has been successfully trialed in Hawkeye Bio’s biomedical sensor aimed at the early detection of lung cancer. The global biosensor market is expected to reach US$60 billion1 by 2032.



HydroGraph’s graphene, the third company to be certified globally by the Graphene Council, was selected by Hawkeye Bio based on the purity and consistency of its graphene. Headquartered in Toronto, HydroGraph’s manufacturing facility is located in Manhattan, Kan.

Hawkeye Bio, a medical technology company based in Los Angeles, developed the novel sensor technology that detects the activity of enzymes, as opposed to quantity of enzymes, enabling improved detection of chronic inflammatory diseases, such as cancer or autoimmunity. The sensor also improves the patient experience by using non-invasive biological samples, such as blood, urine, saliva or exhaled breath, in early-stage lung cancer testing.

“Hawkeye Bio leverages HydroGraph’s pristine graphene to manufacture pharmaceutical grade biosensors for the detection of lung cancer from a standard blood draw. HydroGraph’s manufacturing process reproducibly yields the 99.8% high purity and consistent geometry required for Hawkeye’s ultra-sensitive diagnostic tests. The graphene biosensors’ optimal signal-to-noise performance allows Hawkeye’s blood test to pick up lung cancer in very early stage, asymptomatic individuals — the ones who can benefit the most from curative treatment,” said Andre de Fusco, Hawkeye’s co-founder and CEO.

Hawkeye Bio’s novel nano-scale biological sensor tracks complex changes in enzymes, at the heart of all biological activity in humans, and does so in a manner that is more sensitive than polymerase chain reaction (PCR), easier to operate than enzyme-linked immunosorbent ELISA, and performs better than next-generation sequencing (NGS) — for a fraction of the cost. This new technology is the first in a slate of biosensors aimed at different disease types and has the potential to change the diagnostic paradigm for lung cancer and significantly lower mortality.

“Hawkeye’s Bio sensor is a great example of how HydroGraph’s graphene’s unique structure, purity and consistency adds value beyond other graphene products in the market,” said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph’s CEO and board director. “After several years of working together with Hawkeye, we have developed a strong partnership and are thrilled that our graphene helped bring their biosensor to market to save lives.”

About Hawkeye Bio

Hawkeye is a clinical stage medical technology company focused on the early detection of cancer which is a growing problem for people not traditionally considered to be at risk, such as non-smokers. The company is developing novel screening tests for the deadliest cancers to power new consumer behavior for easy, routine check-ups. Founded in 2019 and privately held, the company is based in Los Angeles with operations in Ireland and China. The Hawkeye team includes technologists, medical doctors, and thoracic surgeons with a three-decade track record of success in oncology, over 15 years in liquid biopsy biotech development, and hands-on business and regulatory experience spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/



For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

