Verge Genomics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming drug discovery and development using artificial intelligence (AI) and human data, announced today that Verge Genomics’ co-founder and CEO, Alice Zhang, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Alice will provide an overview of Verge and recent corporate milestones on Thursday, January 11th, at 11:30 AM PT in the Golden Gate room (32nd Floor) of The Westin Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

About Verge Genomics
Verge is focused on developing therapeutics for complex diseases with high unmet need, using human genomics from patient disease tissues and machine learning. Verge has created a proprietary all-in-human CONVERGE® platform, featuring one of the field’s largest and most comprehensive databases of multi-omic patient data. The company is led by experienced computational biologists and drug developers who are successfully advancing clinical and preclinical therapeutic programs in various diseases, including ALS and Parkinson’s disease. For additional information, please follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Adam Silverstein
Scient PR
adam@scientpr.com


