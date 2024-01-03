Applied Therapeutics Announces MAA Validation and NDA Submission of Govorestat (AT-007) for Treatment of Classic Galactosemia

NDA submitted to FDA and MAA validated by EMA in December 2023

Submissions are based on positive results from Phase 3 registrational ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study demonstrating consistent long-term clinical outcomes benefit across a range of functional measures and favorable safety profile

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for govorestat (AT-007) for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia. The NDA was submitted in December 2023. In addition, the Company submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was subsequently validated and accepted for review in December 2023.

“The submissions of both the NDA and MAA for govorestat are supported by rapid and sustained reduction in galactitol, which resulted in a meaningful benefit on clinical outcomes across pediatric patients, alongside a favorable safety profile,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics. “We look forward to working closely with both regulatory agencies throughout the review process and hope to bring the first treatment to patients with Galactosemia soon.”

“There are currently no treatments available for Galactosemia, a serious progressive disease affecting over 3,000 patients in the United States,” said Brittany Cudzilo, Vice President of the Galactosemia Foundation. “Govorestat offers hope to many patients and families affected by Galactosemia. I saw the positive impact of govorestat first-hand in my daughter, Ansell, who participated in the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids pediatric study. As a community, we will do everything possible to ensure that the regulatory agencies understand the importance of approving this treatment for our loved ones with Galactosemia.”

The NDA and MAA submission packages include clinical outcomes data from the Phase 3 registrational ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study in children age 2-17 with Galactosemia, the Phase 1/2 ACTION-Galactosemia study in adult patients with Galactosemia, and preclinical data. The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the NDA is complete and accepted for review. The MAA has been validated and will move to review by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

About Galactosemia

Galactosemia is a rare genetic metabolic disease resulting in an inability to metabolize the simple sugar galactose. Galactose is found in foods, but is also produced endogenously by the body. When not metabolized properly, galactose is converted to the toxic metabolite, galactitol, which causes neurological complications, including deficiencies in speech, cognition, behavior, and motor skills, and also results in juvenile cataracts and ovarian insufficiency (in women). There are approximately 3,000 patients with Galactosemia in the US and 80 new births per year, and approximately 4,000 patients with Galactosemia in the EU and 120 new births per year. Newborn screening for Galactosemia is mandatory in the US and most EU countries, leading to rapid identification of affected patients.

About Govorestat (AT-007)

Govorestat is a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor (ARI) in development for the treatment of several rare neurological diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG.

In a study in children with Galactosemia aged 2-17, treatment with AT-007 demonstrated clinical benefit on activities of daily living, behavioral symptoms, cognition, fine motor skills and tremor. Govorestat also significantly reduced plasma galactitol levels in both adults and children with Galactosemia. Galactitol is a toxic metabolite responsible for tissue damage and long-term complications in Galactosemia.

Govorestat is also being studied in the ongoing Phase 3 INSPIRE trial, which is evaluating the effect of AT-007 vs. placebo in patients with SORD Deficiency on sorbitol reduction as well as clinical outcomes in approximately 50 patients aged 16-55 in the U.S. and Europe. In an interim analysis, AT-007 reduced sorbitol by a mean of 52%, or approximately 16,000 ng/ml, over a 90-day period, which was highly statistically significant vs. placebo (p<0.001).

Govorestat has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for both Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency. Govorestat has also received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Galactosemia, PMM2-CDG, and SORD Deficiency; Pediatric Rare Disease designation for Galactosemia and PMM2-CDG; and Fast Track designation for Galactosemia.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

