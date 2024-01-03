Lexeo Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering treatments for genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer's disease, today announced that R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:15 AM PT in San Francisco, California.



The event will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated. Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease programs.

Media Response:

Janine Bogris

(201) 245-6838

janine.bogris@canalecomm.com

Investor Response:

Laurence Watts

(619) 916-7620

laurence@gilmartinir.com