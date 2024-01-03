Hepsiburada’s New CFO M. Seçkin Köseoğlu Takes Office Effective January 1, 2024

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), today announced that M. Seçkin Köseoğlu has officially taken on the role of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective January 1, 2024. As previously announced on August 18, 2023, former CFO, Mr. Öz, will continue to hold his current board member positions in certain subsidiaries of the Company.



