Period Panties Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 275.6 billion at a CAGR of 12.1% by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

People are becoming more aware of their health while making purchases due to a rise in the popularity of personal hygiene and wellbeing items.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global period panties market was projected to attain US$ 91.2 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 12.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 275.6 million by 2031.

Reusable period panties are environmentally friendly and provide good leak prevention. They are perfect for lessening the burden on raw material resources, which benefits both the environment and people, because of their reusability. This product is preferred by most ladies. Due to the substantial presence of several companies, the period panties industry is fragmented. The emergence of other local players is anticipated to intensify competition in the near future.

Global Period Panties Market: Key Players

Companies are promoting innovation in the period panties sector by providing menstrual hygiene products that are sustainable and impermeable. These experts in the field emphasize eco-friendliness and comfort with cutting-edge fabric innovations. The market is growing because of strategic alliances, product line expansions, and increased customer awareness.

These businesses are leading the charge to transform period care products by supporting environmental sustainability and de-stigmatizing menstruation. The following companies are well-known participants in the global period panties market:

Anigan

Clovia

Dear Kate

Knixwear

Lunapads International

Modibodi

PantyProp

Harebrained

Adira

Flux

Fannypants

THINX Inc.

WUKA

Period Panteez

Key Findings of Market Report

Period panties can be handy when using internal items is prohibited by culture or religion, as well as for reducing vaginal discomfort.

One reason for the rise in demand for leak proof underwear is the increasing environmental damage caused by single-use menstruation products.

According to the Women's Environmental Network, up to two billion menstruation products are flushed down British toilets annually.

The environmental effect of disposable tampons and pads has been the focus of media campaigns in recent years, which has raised consumer interest in reusable sanitary protection items.

Producers of period panties are producing goods to meet this need.

Market Trends for Period Panties

In terms of value, reusable panties dominate the global period panties market. Over time, reusable period panties replace the need for menstrual cups, tampons, and sanitary pads. These eco-friendly panties are composed of omni-wick, ultra-absorbent, and leak proof materials. This is largely fueling the expansion of the reusable category in the global market for period panties.

In the global period panties market, disposable period panties are in modest demand. Every consumer will feel protected and comfortable. Period panties are the best option for moderate incontinence, the monthly cycle, menopause, pregnancy, and the postpartum period. They are also great for travel.

Global Market for Period Panties: Regional Outlook

In 2021, North America accounted for the majority of the global market for period panties. Due to the availability of eco-friendly goods, the shifting attitudes of women about cleanliness, and increased consumer knowledge of new products, it is projected that this trend will persist during the projection period. In North America, the United States accounted for a sizable portion of the market. The American market for period panties is being driven by comfort and convenience.

The market for period panties in Asia Pacific is expected to expand because of women's growing knowledge of the greatest period panties, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable income. The two main regions driving the expansion of the period panties market in Asia Pacific are Southeast Asia and Australia.

In Asia Pacific, China accounted for the second-largest portion of the period panties market in 2021. Since more women are working and more people are becoming aware of health issues, the markets in South Korea and Japan are predicted to expand moderately.

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Sirona Hygiene paid complete cash for the women's safety brand Impower in February 2022. With the purchase, fem-tech startup Sirona—which provides devices for feminine hygiene—should be able to venture into the female safety market.

In 2021, Edgewell Personal Care firm paid US$ 310 million in cash for the acquisition of Billie Inc., a consumer brand firm with a large portfolio of women's personal care goods. The purchase price was subject to usual revisions.

Global Period Panties Market Segmentation

Product Type

Reusable Period Panties

Disposable Period Panties

Style

Boy Shorts

Bikini

Briefs

Hipster

Others (Thongs, Shorts etc.)

Age Group

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

Company owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

