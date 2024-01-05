Antimicrobial Textile Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antimicrobial textile market size is predicted to reach $18.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.
The growth in the antimicrobial textile market is due to an increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene. North America region is expected to hold the largest antimicrobial textile market share. Major players in the antimicrobial textile market include Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd., Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.
Antimicrobial Textile Market Segments
• By Fibers: Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Other Fibers
• By Active Agent: Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal And Metallic Salts, Bio-Based Agents, Other Active Agents
• By Application: Medical Textiles, Apparel, Home Textiles, Commercial Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global antimicrobial textile market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Antimicrobial textile refers to any fabric or products made by weaving, knitting, or felting that are intended to either completely or severely restrict the growth of microbes. Antimicrobial textiles are active textiles that help to resist harmful bacteria by up to 99.9% by attacking them at the cellular level to inhibit their reproduction and growth.
The main types of fibers in the antimicrobial textile are cotton, polyester, polyamide, and others. Polyamide fibers are typically made from linear aliphatic polyamides with molecular weights ranging from 15,000 to 30,000, the most common of which being polycaproamide and polyhexamethylene adipamide. The different active agents include synthetic organic agents, metal and metallic salts, bio-based agents, and others and are used in various applications such as medical textiles, apparel, home textiles, commercial textiles, industrial textiles, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Antimicrobial Textile Market Characteristics
3. Antimicrobial Textile Market Trends And Strategies
4. Antimicrobial Textile Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Antimicrobial Textile Market Size And Growth
……
27. Antimicrobial Textile Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Antimicrobial Textile Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
